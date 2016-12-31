Toggle navigation
99.1 WQIK - Jacksonville's Country, 99.1 WQIK
99.1 WQIK - Jacksonville's Country, 99.1 WQIK
ON-AIR
JAX Big Show
The Boxer Show
Cindy Spicer
Brad
Michael J.
Bobby Bones Show
CMT Cody Alan Show
Jean Marie
Zac Blobner
Skip Kelly
Full On-Air Schedule
Music & Media
Listen To The Big Show
WQIK Playlist
Country Music News
Station & Event Photos
Recent Photo Galleries
Top 10 Lists
Best of the Web
Connect
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Media Kit
NASCAR
Community Involvement
Help Us Help St. Jude!
Jobs
Advertise With Us
Weather
Traffic
Concerts & Events
Concerts
Events
Station Event Photos
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Random Acts Of Flowers
Monster Jam 2017!
Eric Church
Clint Black
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Crack WQIK's Bank: Listen to WQIK for a chance to win $10,000 and give your bills the boot!
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Country 500: 2017 Line-Up Announced!
Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Presents: Circus XTREME
Win Tickets to See American Made Tour with Lee Brice, Justin Moore and William Michael Morgan
Monster Jam 2017: Enter to Win Tickets!
10th Anniversary of the 26.2 With DONNA Marathon
Help WQIK Help the Kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 6am
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
2016 One More Time
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Singer Quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir Over Trump Performance
Obama, Democrats to Meet in Bid to Save ObamaCare
Teacher Resigns Over Racist Posts About Obamas
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
New Documentary on Fisher, Reynolds Is 'a Love Story'
x
See Full Playlist
99.1 WQIK
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played