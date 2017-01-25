Toggle navigation
99.1 WQIK - Jacksonville's Country, 99.1 WQIK
99.1 WQIK - Jacksonville's Country, 99.1 WQIK
ON-AIR
JAX Big Show
The Boxer Show
Cindy Spicer
Brad
Michael J.
Bobby Bones Show
CMT Cody Alan Show
Jean Marie
Zac Blobner
Full On-Air Schedule
Music & Media
Listen To The Big Show
WQIK Playlist
Country Music News
Station & Event Photos
Recent Photo Galleries
Top 10 Lists
Best of the Web
Connect
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Media Kit
NASCAR
Community Involvement
Help Us Help St. Jude!
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Weather
Traffic
Concerts & Events
Concerts
Events
Station Event Photos
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Monster Jam 2017!
Eric Church
Clint Black
Country 500
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Crack WQIK's Bank: Listen to WQIK for a chance to win $10,000!
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Watch Brantley Gilbert's Album Release Party On The Honda Stage Tomorrow Night At 9pm!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Country 500: 2017 Line-Up Announced!
Join 99.1 WQIK in the iHeart Lounge inside the arena for pre-concert fun! Live DJ, bar, pool table, foozeball table, and more!
Monster Jam 2017: Enter to Win Tickets!
70th Annual Jacksonville Boat Show: Play Craigslist Price Is Right at 8:05AM to win tickets!
10th Anniversary of the 26.2 With DONNA Marathon
Help WQIK Help the Kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Jacksonville Rock Royalty Has Died
Man Trapped in Truck for Days After Driving Off Cliff
Red Panda Escapes Zoo, May Be Roaming Neighborhoods
Trump Signs Executive Order On Border Wall
A New Trick For Helping Your Kids Tie Their Shoes!
Police Looking For Caregiver Caught Assaulting 94-Year-Old Woman
Record: Dow Closing Over 20,000 Mark
Michael J's Photo Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
Trump Adviser Bannon Registered in 2 States
Secret Service Agent Implied She Wouldn't Take Bullet for Trump
Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away at 80
Just In: Actress Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away at 80
x
See Full Playlist
99.1 WQIK
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 99.1 WQIK to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.