Toggle navigation
99.1 WQIK - Jacksonville's Country, 99.1 WQIK
99.1 WQIK - Jacksonville's Country, 99.1 WQIK
ON-AIR
JAX Big Show
The Boxer Show
Cindy Spicer
Brad
Michael J.
Bobby Bones Show
CMT Cody Alan Show
Jean Marie
Zac Blobner
Full On-Air Schedule
Music & Media
Listen To The Big Show
WQIK Playlist
Country Music News
Station & Event Photos
Recent Photo Galleries
Top 10 Lists
Best of the Web
Connect
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Media Kit
NASCAR
Community Involvement
Help Us Help St. Jude!
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Weather
Traffic
Concerts & Events
Concerts
Events
Station Event Photos
Contests
Tour The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens With The Jax Big Show!
Monster Jam 2017!
Eric Church
A DOG'S PURPOSE
Clint Black
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed Tuesday 10am ET/9am CT
Crack WQIK's Bank: Listen to WQIK for a chance to win $10,000 and give your bills the boot!
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
Rolex 24 at DAYTONA: Enter to win tickets!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Country 500: 2017 Line-Up Announced!
Win Tickets to See American Made Tour with Lee Brice, Justin Moore and William Michael Morgan
Monster Jam 2017: Enter to Win Tickets!
10th Anniversary of the 26.2 With DONNA Marathon
Help WQIK Help the Kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
Massive Alligator Caught on Video in FLA is Insane
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
You'll Regret Flying the Following Dates
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director
American Apparel Is No More
Dozens Die as Cargo Jet Crashes Into Village
Video Shows Man Winning $3.5 Million Dollars
Is the Press Getting Kicked Out of the White House?
Dad Sets Up Camera to see What's Scaring his Little Girl
The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect
x
See Full Playlist
99.1 WQIK
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 99.1 WQIK to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.